WWE Delays RK-Bro-Nament Finals Due To Injuries

WWE has announced that its final match in the RK-Bro-Nament has been pushed back.

The Dec. 13 episode of Raw was supposed to feature a tag team match between Rey & Dominik Mysterio and The Street Profits. The winners would’ve been guaranteed a shot at Randy Orton and Matt Riddle for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

As plans will be, plans will go awry.

RK-Bro-Nament Finals Rescheduled

WWE’s Sarah Schreiber has announced that due to injuries on both teams, the mini-tournament has been pushed back to Dec. 27.

BREAKING: Due to injuries suffered by both The #StreetProfits and The Mysterios, @sarahschreib reveals that the RK-Bro-nament Finals have been pushed back. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TrLykayxug — WWE (@WWE) December 13, 2021

“I have some breaking news for you. The finals of the RK-Bro-Nament between Rey and Dominik Mysterio and The Street Profits have been postponed for tonight due to injuries on both set of teams.

“But we have it rescheduled in two weeks to find out who will earn the Raw Tag Team Championship opportunity on December 27th on Monday Night Raw.”

There is no word on exactly who suffered injuries. It should be noted that Montez Ford of The Street Profits did not appear at the house show events this past weekend. His partner, Angelo Dawkins, was in singles action.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article