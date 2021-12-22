WWE NXT 2.0 Results (12/21): AJ Styles Appears, Street Fight

The December 21, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Raquel Gonzalez def. Dakota Kai.

The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Creed Brothers ended in an apparent no-contest

Dexter Lumis def. Trick Williams.

Edris Enofe defeated Von Wagner

Io Shirai def. Elektra Lopez.

Pete Dunne def. Tony D’Angelo.

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Tommaso Ciampa Opens

Tommaso Ciampa opened the show with a promo in the ring about how being NXT Champion means you are the hunted. However, he’s different and he does the hunting. He said last week, Bron Breaker was the hunted. He said Bron should come out to the ring because he wants to say something to him. Bron came out and Ciampa said Bron wants a title match on January 4th at New Year’s Evil. Ciampa said that Bron does need the title and hopes he doesn’t drown in opportunity. He said that Bron will get that chance. He put Bron over. Ciampa said Bron isn’t ready to be a champion in his NXT. Ciampa slapped him and said that the reality will slap him in the face and it’s him. Bron lifted him up then slowly put him down. Bron said he’s a shark and he’s going to eat Ciampa alive in two weeks.

AJ Styles Appearance

AJ Styles made an appearance on this show after a video that NXT’s Grayson Waller posted on social media over the weekend.

In the video, Waller stated that The Miz should have better Miz TV guests than Styles and that while he loved AJ as a kid, Styles is hanging on too long in his career. He mocked Styles’ haircut and called him out for riding Omos‘ coattails. He called himself “The Phenomenal Grayson Waller.”

So what happened? Waller laid out Dexter Lumis, who had just worked a match. Waller cut a promo about how when he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame, he’s going to tell the fans he told them he was going to be great. Styles came out to the ring. Styles told Waller to shut up and said Waller is the biggest jackass in NXT. Waller wants to know why AJ was there and he knows because Omos left him on Monday’s Raw so he needs someone to make him relevant. AJ pointed out how Waller called him out and how Waller wants to be like him. AJ questions whether Waller can be a WWE star. AJ wanted him to attack him, but Waller backed down. He said he’s going to let Omos get him first then he will get what’s left.

Trick Williams vs. Dexter Lumis

Trick Williams vs. Dexter Lumis in a singles match was booked. A short match with Lumis going over with his finisher.

Lumis, who had been aligned with Johnny Gargano, has been feuding with Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes for the last several months. With Gargano leaving WWE after not renewing his WWE deal, it has left Lumis on his own.

Street Fight

WWE booked a Street Fight between Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. The match started in the backstage area before going to the ring area. Various weapons were used.

Raquel hit a powerbomb on the steel steps before hitting a powerbomb onto a trash can for the win.

Last week, Kai lost to Cora Jade. Post-match, Kai attacked Jade until Raquel ran down to make the save. Raquel and Kai later brawled into the parking lot. Later in the show, Raquel cut a promo where she said their friendship was positive, but realizes now that she needs to end Kai. She then issued the challenge.

This feud dates back to July when Kai turned on Raquel. Gonzalez defeated Kai at NXT TakeOver 36 in August to retain the Women’s Title. Kai made her return at Halloween Havoc and caused Gonzalez to lose the title to Mandy Rose. Fast forward to WarGames, Mandy Rose. Gonzalez, Jade, Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray defeated Kai, Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne.

After the Street Fight, Raquel called out Rose for a title match. Jade came out instead and said that she knows Rose doesn’t want to face her. Jade threw out the idea to take out Toxic Attraction. Rose appeared on the big screen while in a pool. This is where it was revealed that Rose will defend the title against Jade and Raquel at New Year’s Evil.

Von Wagner In Action

Von Wagner was in action this week against Edris Enofe, who actually pinned Wagner as Von was distracted by Robert Stone who stood on the rampway. Von took out Edris after the match. Von shoulder checked Stone when walking past him.

Wagner had been in a tag team with Kyle O’Reilly, which started around the time that Wagner made his debut. After falling short at NXT WarGames in an attempt to become tag team champions, Von turned heel and tried to attack Kyle, but Kyle laid him out. The following Tuesday, they worked a steel cage match that ended with O’Reilly being laid out by Von to write him off television as his contract expired.