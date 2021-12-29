WWE NXT 2.0 Results (12/28): Contract Signing, Grayson Waller Speaks

The December 28, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Grayson Waller def. Odyssey Jones.

Harland (w/Joe Gacy) def. Andre Chase via referee’s decision.

Tiffany Stratton def. Fallon Henley.

Solo Sikoa def. Santos Escobar.

Von Wagner def. Malik Blade.

Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez def. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Grayson Waller Kicks Things Off

Grayson Waller started the show with a promo in the ring after having a promo segment with AJ Styles on last week’s show. Waller also appeared on Monday’s episode of Raw to continue the feud.

Waller talked about how he wants to give AJ a proper send off and said Styles’ entrance song is the top 5 worst of all time. He said that he was supposed to wrestle Dexter Lumis, but that’s not happening so he will take care of who steps up. That was Odyssey Jones.

The finish saw Jones be sent into an exposed turnbuckle before Waller hit his finisher to win a fun match. Post-match, Styles appeared on the big screen and said he will be at NXT New Year’s Evil.

Brian Kendrick Doesn’t Return To In-Ring Action

Brian Kendrick was supposed to work his first match in over a year against Harland. The match was set up two weeks ago when Harland threw Kendrick down a flight of stairs. Last week, Harland and Joe Gacy cut a promos saying that Kendrick owed Harland an apology and only had himself to blame for the attack. Later in the show, Kendrick stated that if Harland wants his apology, he can get it from him in the ring.

Kendrick didn’t come out. Gacy said that Kendrick is afraid to admit he was the problem and in the wrong. Andre Chase came out said at his university, they don’t accept negatives, but turn them into positives. Gacy said Harland was in Chase university, but was expelled. Chase was the new opponent and got destroyed by Harland.

Tag Team Match

WWE had a tag team match with Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade teaming against Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. This comes one week from Gonzalez and Jade challenging Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship in a triple threat match at New Year’s Evil on January 4.

There was a backstage segment with Rose announcing she was giving her girls the night off with Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai replacing them to take on Raquel and Cora with the winning team being her opponents at New Year’s Evil.

The match served as the main event and it was back and forth. Raquel pulled Jade off Ray because she wanted the pin fall. Jade ended up rolling up Ray for the win.

Contract Signing

There was a contract signing for the North American and Cruiserweight Championship unification match at New Year’s Evil as North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will face Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in that bout.

Wade Barrett hosted the contract signing. Strong pretended to not be able to understand Hayes and Trick Williams. Strong promised to kick his ass. Trick said he’s never been outnumbered. Bivens tried to translate. Hayes told Strong to not play with him or he would put him on a t-shirt. He said he will take the Cruiserweight Title from Strong next week. Strong next week, they will have life changing experiences. For him, it will be when he becomes another champion and for Hayes, he will be carried out and be known as Humble Hayes.

Williams ended up being put through a table.

The Callout

MSK came out to the ring to confront NXT Tag Team Champions Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of Imperium. MSK cut a promo about how they found Riddle, who appeared on the big screen. Riddle said he’s going to be there in a higher power way and there’s one thing left to do and that’s to challenge Imperium for the straps.

Imperium said MSK can talk all they want, but they need to understand that they will never be able to touch them. Imperium said the titles will stay with the best tag team the division has ever seen and the titles belong to them. WALTER appeared on the big screen and called MSK a disgrace. He said MSK doesn’t deserve a title match, but only a beat down. Riddle came back on the screen. Riddle challenged WALTER and Imperium to a six-man tag team match alongside MSK. WALTER accepted.