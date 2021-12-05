WWE NXT WarGames Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for tonight’s (Sunday, December 5, 2021) WWE NXT WarGames event has been finalized.

The company has yet to officially announce the main event of this event that takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock, but it’s likely to be the Men’s WarGames Match

This show marks the first special for the brand since it was rebranded as NXT 2.0 and the first to not have the TakeOver name but it still features a stacked lineup. There are a total of five matches booked for this show with two of them being championship matches.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special later tonight. Here’s the final card:

WWE NXT WarGames Card

Men’s WarGames Match: Team New School (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo) vs. Team Old School (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight)

Women’s WarGames Match: Team Raquel (Raquel González, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray) vs. Team Dakota (Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne)

Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Joe Gacy

Hair vs. Hair Match: Drake Hudson vs. Cameron Grimes

NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner

