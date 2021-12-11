WWE SmackDown Ratings: Show Jumps Back Over 2 Million This Week

WWE SmackDown has jumped back over the 2 million viewers level with this week’s episode.

According to Spoiler TV, SmackDown drew 2.172 million viewers on Friday, December 10th.

The number is up from last week’s episode which only drew 1.966 million viewers, meaning a decent jump back up for the company on FOX.

WWE SmackDown Ratings

There’s a number of factors as to why the show was a draw this week, with Brock Lesnar‘s continued appearances being highlights of WWE programming over the past month or so.

There may as well have also been fans tuning in to see if WWE addressed the situation regarding Jeff Hardy, although there was no mention whatsoever about the former WWE Champion on Friday night, not that we expected them to bring him up.

The show drew 2.219 million viewers in the first hour and 2.124 in the second, which is a drop-off but not massive. The show also garnered a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The December 6 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network drew 1,599,000 viewers, so the Monday night show is still a long way off of SmackDown but the gap isn’t as big as it has been previously.

This is mainly due to SmackDown losing viewership overall, rather than RAW being able to claw back numbers over the past few months.