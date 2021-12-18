WWE SmackDown Results (12/17): Roman Reigns Fires Paul Heyman, Lesnar Attacks

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned after not appearing last week. In addition to the takeaways below, A 12-man Gauntlet Match was announced for next week’s SmackDown. The winner of the match will earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

12 Days of Christmas 12-Man Gauntlet Match next week? YES PLEASE! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iEyfRrOyHO — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 18, 2021

SmackDown Results

Toni Storm & Sasha Banks def. Charlotte Flair & Shotzi Viking Raiders def. Jinder Mahal & Shanky Ridge Holland def. Cesaro Naomi def. Shayna Baszler New Day def. The Usos

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Toni Storm Pinned The Champion, Will Face Flair For The Title Next Week

Paul Heyman was shown holding the Universal Championship in the parking lot waiting for Roman Reigns’ arrival to begin the show. Toni Storm & Sasha Banks faced Charlotte Flair & Shotzi in the first match of the night. Everybody got their entrance aired besides Toni Storm. Toni took Shotzi down to the canvas and applied a Headlock.

Shotzi escaped to the corner and tagged in Charlotte Flair. Sasha tagged in and connected with a Hurricanrana. Banks rolled up Flair for a near fall before tagging Toni back in. Storm hit Flair with a couple uppercuts but Charlotte shoved her away. Flair booted Banks off the apron and posed for the crowd. Storm hit a slam and went for the cover but Shotzi broke it up at two. Shotzi threw Toni out of the ring as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Toni hit Shotzi with some punches before tagging Sasha back in. Sasha knocked Charlotte of the apron but turned around into a Clothesline from Shotzi. Charlotte tagged in and booted Banks out of the ring. Charlotte followed her and launched Banks into he barricade. Flair carried Sasha back into the ring and went for the cover but Banks kicked out at two.

Charlotte hit a Tilt-a-Whirl Backbreaker for another two count. Shotzi tagged in and went for a Bronco Buster but Sasha got out of the way. Toni tagged in and connected with an inverted Atomic Drop. Storm followed it up with a Slingblade before Flair was able to tag back in. Charlotte hit a Fallaway Slam and Toni rolled out of the ring as SmackDown went to another break.

Sasha sent Charlotte to the corner and hit Double Knees for a near fall. Banks connected with a massive Bulldog and climbed to the top rope. Storm tagged in as Sasha jumped down and hit a Backstabber on Shotzi. Toni hit a Crossbody and went for the cover but Flair still kicked out. Charlotte went for the Moonsault and then the standing Moonsault after Toni rolled out of the way. Storm got her knees up and rolled up Flair for the pinfall victory.

Viking Raiders Picked Up A Win

Shanky & Jinder Mahal battled the Viking Raiders tonight on SmackDown. Shanky planted Erik with a Side Slam for a two count. Jinder and Shanky took control and isolated Erik in the corner. Erik battled back and tagged in Ivar. The big man beat Jinder down and Shanky tagged in. Viking Raiders isolated Shanky in the corner and sent Jinder out of the ring. Ivar climbed to the top rope and connected with a Splash for the pinfall victory.

McIntyre Retrieved His Sword

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss were shown backstage still pushing around the desk with McIntyre’s sword Angela stuck in it. They then made there way to the ring for an episode of Happy Talk. A limo arrived and Paul Heyman opened the door. Brock Lesnar emerged and smiled at Heyman. Lesnar said that it looks like Heyman was expecting someone else and mention Roman Reigns. Brock told Heyman “good luck with that” and gave him a pat on the chest before walking away.

Corbin and Madcap brought the desk to the ring and joked around as the crowd booed them. After several excruciating minutes of bad jokes, Drew McIntyre finally interrupted and made his way to the ring. McIntyre knocked Corbin and Moss out of the ring and then ripped his sword out of the desk. McIntyre then walked around backstage looking for Corbin & Moss later on the show.

Ridge Holland def. Cesaro

Ridge Holland faced Cesaro tonight on SmackDown. Before the match, Ridge hit Cesaro with his cane as SmackDown went to a break. Cesaro had his ribs taped up during the commercial but wanted to wrestle the match. Ridge controlled the action early and focused his attack on Cesaro’s ribs. Cesaro battled back with a Clothesline that sent Holland out of the ring. Cesaro hit some uppercuts and the action returned back to the ring. Holland hit Cesaro in the ribs again and followed it up with a Powerslam for the pinfall victory.

Naomi def. Shayna Baszler

Naomi came to the ring to a great reaction from the crowd. Naomi called out Sonya Deville once again. Sonya made her way to the ring and Sonya Deville attacked Naomi from behind. Baszler applied a submission hold but Naomi countered into a roll-up to end the match.

New Day Pinned The Champions

The Usos faced New Day this week on SmackDown. The Usos will also face New Day at Day 1 with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line. Jimmy and Jey dominated the action early and isolated Kofi Kingston in the corner. The crowd chanted “New Day rocks!” to get behind Kofi but the Usos kept him grounded as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, King Woods finally got the tag and connected with a Clothesline. Woods followed it up with a Russian Leg Sweep and fired up the crowd. Woods Clotheslined Jimmy out of the ring and hit a Dropkick through the ropes. Back in the ring, Woods delivered an Elbow Drop for a two count.

Kofi tagged back in and climbed to the top rope. Woods was thrown into the barricade outside the ring by Jimmy. Jey hit Kofi with a Superkick and went for the cover but Kingston kicked out at two. Kingston hit Trouble in Paradise after Woods provided a distraction for the pinfall victory.

Roman Reigns Fired Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar Attacked

Universal Champion Roman Reigns arrived at the arena twenty minutes before SmackDown went off the air. Reigns said “lets go out to my ring” as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman made their way to the ring. Reigns was sporting his new “Needle Mover” t-shirt. The Usos then joined them in the ring as Roman asked the Chicago crowd to acknowledge him. Roman told the crowd that he doesn’t like it when his cousins lose but they can get through it. Reigns said The Usos are blood and family, but Paul Heyman is not his blood.

Roman told Heyman that he cannot have people disrespecting him because that means he would be disrespecting his entire family. The Tribal Chief asked Paul if he can trust him and noted that Heyman was shady last week. Reigns once again asked Heyman if he knew Lesnar was going to return at SummerSlam, and then wondered if he was a “special council” or “an advocate”.

Heyman asked for a microphone but Reigns stopped him. Roman asked Heyman why he was protecting Brock Lesnar from him and Paul smirked a bit. Paul took a look down at the Universal Championship and said “my Tribal Chief, I’m not protecting Brock Lesnar from you, I’m protecting you from Brock Lesnar”. Heyman looked to the skies and said “help me” before uttering those words.

Roman gave Heyman and told him he loved him. Reigns thanked Paul for his honesty and for years of service to his family. Roman then fired Heyman and went to walk away but stopped before the ropes. Reigns leveled Heyman with a Superman Punch and Uso handed him a steel chair. Roman set up for a con-chair-to but Lesnar’s theme hit. Brock beat down Jimmy and Jey on the entrance ramp as Roman watched with a steel chair. Lesnar hit both Jimmy and Jey with an F5 and stared at Reigns. Lesnar circled the ring as Roman waited for him with the chair. Brock got in the ring and Reigns unloaded a couple chair shots. Lesnar shrugged them off and planted Roman Reigns with an F5 to close the show. Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at Day 1.