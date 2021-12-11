Xia Li Makes Debut Against Sonya Deville On SmackDown

Xia Li has finally made her main roster debut. During last night’s episode of SmackDown, we saw WWE SmackDown co-general manager Sonya Deville and Naomi come face to face in the ring for a match. Deville, however, revealed that Natalya was the special guest announcer for the match, along with Shayna Baszler who would serve as the special timekeeper. Naomi went to work on Baszler and Natalya to get them out of the way before focusing on Deville one on one.

While Deville got away and helped Natalya and Baszler up on their feet to attack Naomi, a new entrance music blared through the arena, with the newest SmackDown superstar Xia Li coming out to the ramp.

Xia Li’s new music suited her persona and the entrance seemed pretty cool. She removed her headgear on the entranceway, and performed several moves while carrying two blades. The entrance looked unique as lightning and other special effects were added while she was doing the moves.

Xia Li got in the ring after wrapping up her entrance and faced off with Naomi as everybody in the ring was unsure of what was coming. Li then helped Naomi throw out Natalya as a brawl broke out in the ring. Pretty soon, they cleared the ring together.

Naomi faced off with Deville, who turned around and faced Li. She then turned back to Naomi and ducked a punch, only to get hit with a roundhouse kick by Li that put her down. Deville then ate a split-legged moonsault off the top rope but Baszler and Natalya pulled Deville out of harm’s way. Naomi and Li stayed in the ring and bowed to show respect to each other and ended the segment.

Xia Li has been part of WWE and its NXT roster since 2017, and she made her in-ring debut during the inaugural Mae Young Classic Tournament. Li is also the first Chinese woman to compete in a WWE ring.