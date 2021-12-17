Zoey Stark Provides Update On Her Recovery

NXT star Zoey Stark has provided an update on her health and confirmed that she is now able to walk around on her own without crutches.

The female star provided the update on Instagram on Wednesday. She posted a video and thanked her physical therapist for her progress in the caption:

“Officially off the crutches and walking on my own! Next step = RUNNING Thank you to my awesome Physical Therapist Lauren! @wwenxt #WWENXT,”

Zoey Stark has not wrestled on WWE TV since the NXT Halloween Havoc special on October 26. Stark and her partner Io Shirai defended their NXT tag team titles in a triple threat match.

The ladder match dubbed as Scareway to Hell saw Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne win the tag team championships from the duo.

The company then did an injury angle with Zoey during the November 2 episode of NXT. She was taken to the hospital after being attacked by Dolin and Jayne.

The angle was done so the female star can take time off to repair a torn ACL. She underwent the required surgery in early November.

There is no news on when we can expect her back in the ring at this point. Though this latest update is a positive sign for her fans.