AEW Beach Break & Double Or Nothing Details Announced

A new era for AEW begins tonight, as Dynamite moves to TBS. AEW’s top names have been doing the media rounds to promote the show, including company president Tony Khan.

TK spoke with Brandon Walker for Barstool Sports Rasslin’ podcast and dropped several news items that AEW fans will be interested in:

AEW Beach Break is returning later this month. The 2-night event will take place on the Wednesday, January 26th edition of Dynamite and the Friday, January 28th edition of Rampage. Beach Break will take place from Cleveland, Ohio.

AEW Double or Nothing will return to Las Vegas this year. The PPV takes place during Memorial Day weekend, the final weekend of May.

AEW will bring Dynamite and Rampage to the west coast some time this spring ‘around the time’ of Double or Nothing.

Last year’s AEW Beach Break took place from Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place. The main event saw Jon Moxley, PAC & Fenix vs. Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers.

Tony Khan also teased that we will be seeing Hook again “sooner than later.”

Catch Brandon Walker’s full interview with Tony Khan right here: