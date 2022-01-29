AJ Styles Calls Out Cody Rhodes For Royal Rumble Appearance

After WWE announced Mickie James for the Royal Rumble, there is lots of speculation on which other outside names can appear at the show. One of the biggest names thrown around is Cody Rhodes, who recently confirmed that he is not under contract with AEW and AJ Styles is all for it.

The Phenomenal One recently spoke to WrestlingInc. During the talk, the former world champion was asked if he would like to see Rhodes at the Rumble and he said “Of course. Who wouldn’t?” Styles also called him out to make it possible:

“Well, I think I read it on your website that he said he wasn’t coming back. I don’t know about that. Cody, I am going to call you out man, I don’t know about that one.” said AJ Styles, “Because, you’re able to do independents while working for AEW, right? So what’s the difference?”

Cody Rhodes is one AEW star who has always been open to a potential crossover with WWE. During an interview earlier this month, he explained that they want to keep things fresh in AEW. The former TNT champion claimed that their doors are open if the right business opportunity arises.

