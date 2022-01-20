Aliyah Wants To Be The First Female Arab WWE Superstar To Perform In Saudi Arabia

Aliyah is hoping to become the first-ever Arab female WWE Superstar to perform in the Middle East. WWE is headed back to Saudi Arabia for the Elimination Chamber next month and Aliyah is hoping to be on that show. She recently discussed this during an interview with Denise Salcedo.

“We’re heading to Saudi for Elimination Chamber. No matches have really been announced. It would be an honor to be the first-ever Arab female superstar to perform in the Middle East and that’s always been a huge goal of mine,” she said.

Real name Nhooph Al-Areebi, Aliyah has Syrian and Iraqi descent. She grew up in Toronto and was trained by Rob Fuego and Taylor Wilde before signing with WWE.

While it’s not known if Aliyah will be on the Elimination Chamber show in Saudi Arabia next month, she is booked to compete in the Royal Rumble later this month in St. Louis. Aliyah also spoke about performing in that match along with the likes of Lita, Mickie James, and the Bella Twins.

“It feels incredible because growing up I used to watch Lita, I used to watch Mickie James, I used to watch The Bellas. It’s so cool, on one hand, I get to see all the legends and on the other hand, I will look to my right and I will see Liv Morgan who is like my best friend forever so I am just so excited.”

