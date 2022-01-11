Alpha Academy Win WWE Raw Tag Team Titles

The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) are the new Raw Tag Team Champions as they beat RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) on Monday’s episode of Raw.

The finish saw Orton dodging a charge from Gable, who in the process was able to tag in Otis. This led to Gable blocking an RKO attempt and shoved Orton into Otis, who then pinned Orton with a forward slam.

Orton and Riddle won the titles from AJ Styles and Omos at SummerSlam back in August. They successfully defended the titles at Day 1 back on January 1, defeating The Street Profits. Their reign lasted for over 140 days

Last week on Raw, Alpha Academy defeated RK-Bro in a non-title match. In that match to earn this title match opportunity. The finish of that bout saw Otis pin Riddle after Riddle had attempted an RKO.

The story heading into the title change was Orton telling Riddle to tag him in when he was in trouble. He even went as far as writing it on Riddle’s hands in the gorilla position right before they went out for the match.