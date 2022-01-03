Angelo Dawkins Shares His Dream Match for Wrestlemania 38

The Street Profits Angelo Dawkins has shared his dream match for Wrestlemania 38. This year, the event occurs at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 2nd and 3rd.

Dawkins appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he revealed his dream match. He wants to team with Montez Ford to challenge The New Day and The Usos in a three-way tag team match for the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Championships. He also wants to show that The Street Profits are on the same level as both teams.

“…Us, me and Tez vs. The New Day vs. The Usos for all the marbles. Both tag team titles on the line,” said Dawkins. He explains, “We beat The New Day at Survivor Series. We have yet to beat the Usos. They probably have the best rivalry in tag team history, pretty much. New Day being dawned the greatest tag team ever in WWE history, and the Usos are right up there with them at the mountaintop, and we’re the new kids on the block that are still trying to find our way, but we scratch the surface because we beat The New Day, but now we have to beat the Usos, but if we beat them both, we’re right up there with them.”

Street Profits Waiting on Wrestlemania Moment

The Street Profits have yet to perform at Wrestlemania in front of a crowd. WWE didn’t have them on Wrestlemania 37 last year. They also won a tag team match against Angel Garza and Austin Theory at Wrestlemania 36 on April 5th, 2020. However, due to Covid-19, they wrestled to no audience. When asked by Satin if Dawkins was frustrated that The Street Profits weren’t at Wrestlemania 37, Dawkins said he wasn’t.

“…Everything happens for a reason. I’ve always prided myself for being a patient guy, and I got a feeling that we are going to be on this year’s Wrestlemania. If not, we’ll be on next year’s Wrestlemania. I’m just going to have that mindset, and patience has always been a key for me and Tez, and we’ve both like prided ourselves on that no matter what,” said Dawkins.

What’s Next for The Street Profits

The Street Profits lost a Raw Tag Team Championship match against RK-BRO at Day 1 on January 1st. The Usos also defeated The New Day to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Championships at Day 1. However, it doesn’t look like their rivalry is over. For Dawkins to have his dream match, The Street Profits will need to win the Raw Tag Team Championships. If that happens, the WWE could potentially have The Street Profits vs. The Usos vs. The New Day in a winner takes all match at Wrestlemania 38. It’s unclear if WWE has plans for The Street Profits, but Dawkins seems to have an exciting idea for fans.