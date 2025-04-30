Internal Reaction And More Backstage News On SmackDown TLC Main Event

The incredible TLC main event at this past Friday’s SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas was received as well as you’d expect.

The WWE management under Triple H has tried to pull back on the number of matches on each PPV in favor of increasing the quality of bouts. Talents have felt the adverse effect of this approach as well, however, as many stories and matches that deserve a spot at the PLEs have been relegated to the weekly programming.

The TLC match featuring DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, and Street Profits on Friday was big example of it. The match was highly praised by the fans and many questioned why it wasn’t featured on the Show of Shows.

Fightful Select provided an unsurprising update on this match. They noted that the bout got incredible reviews internally as well with many knowing that the trio being left off Mania card would become a big talking point.

The stipulation match, produced by Jamie Noble and Kenny Dykstra featured many high-risk spots, but everyone involved emerged from the match ‘relatively healthy’ per the report.

The ending of the TLC match saw Chris Sabin and Johnny Gargano fighting at the top of the ladder before the latter was thrown out. Montez Ford jumped in at the last second and retained the championship for his team after taking Sabin out.