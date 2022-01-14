Bayley Teasing Royal Rumble Return

Bayley has been out of action for a while but the former women’s champion is now teasing her return, that too at the upcoming Royal Rumble event.

The official Twitter account of The Bump recently made a post asking people whether broadcast personality Kayla Braxton should enter the upcoming battle royal.

Bayley used this opportunity to take a shot at the WWE star. She claimed that if Kayla entered the Royal Rumble match, she would make her return just to throw her out:

“If she does, then I am without a doubt making my return just to throw her out so far she lands on Michael Coles dumb face”

The former SmackDown women’s champion has been out of action since June last year. Bayley tore her ACL during a training match at the Performance Center.

The female star had provided an update on her health during an Instagram Q&A last month. She said that she was doing great. While she didn’t provide an exact timetable for her return, Royal Rumble seems an ideal destination for her comeback.

The former champion became a free agent after not being chosen by Raw or SmackDown during the most recent drafts. Now it would be interesting to see if we witness her return at the PPV later this month.