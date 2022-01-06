Beth Phoenix Explains Her Biggest Holdup In Teaming With Edge

Beth Phoenix admits she was hesitant teaming with her husband Edge.

Edge has found himself feuding with The Miz. Edge emerged victorious over Miz at the Day 1 event but this feud isn’t over.

The Miz’s wife, Maryse, has gotten involved and may have bitten off more than she can chew. Her involvement has led to the return of Beth. It’ll be Edge and Beth vs. Miz and Maryse at this year’s Royal Rumble event.

Beth Phoenix Explains Hesitancy

Beth Phoenix appeared on WWE’s The Bump and she admitted that the thought of potentially tainting Edge’s legacy gave her pause in teaming with her husband.

“The biggest thing for me, and this is just from the bottom of my heart, I never wanted to be a detriment to the legacy of Edge and everything that my husband has done for decades working so hard, creating this character working with other characters.

“I never wanted to come in and take away from that or feel pulled into the situation or anything. So, that was my concern like, ‘Will this take away from the legacy of Edge?’

“Adam has earned that [legacy] with every ounce of his soul but I think that in this instance, in this little bubble scenario I think that it’s gonna contribute to the greater picture and greater story.

“It’s really fun and selfishly for our family, this is the only time our children will get to experience something like this. Seeing mom and dad do what we grew up loving and all we wanted to do since we were little kids.”

Back in December, Beth revealed she would be stepping away from the NXT commentary table. Her last night on NXT TV was for the WarGames event.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article