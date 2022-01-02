Beth Phoenix Returns At WWE Day 1

Beth Phoenix made her WWE return at the Day 1 pay-per-view event in order to help out her husband Edge during his match with The Miz.

Throughout the match, Miz had a lot of help from his wife Maryse at ringside. Near the end of the match, Maryse hit Edge with a bag that allowed Miz to score a close pinfall following a skull-crushing finale. When Maryse was arguing with the referee on the apron, Phoenix came out on the entrance ramp then chased off Maryse.

Miz and Phoenix exchanged words as Edge recovered, which allowed Edge hit the spear and pinned Miz to win the match. Although not confirmed, there’s been plenty of speculation that WWE is headed towards booking a mixed tag team match between the two married couples. Now, the question is when and where it takes place.

Phoenix had been an NXT commentator from 2019 until last month as she decided to step away from announcer duties with her last appearance was at NXT War Games.

After making his return to WWE TV following the company deciding on moving him from SmackDown to Raw, Edge has been feuding with Miz. When The Miz returned to WWE television, Maryse returned as well.