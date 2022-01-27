What Bobby Lashley Would Like To Do After Retirement

Bobby Lashley doesn’t want to be a rickety old guy in wrestling but he doesn’t seem to have any plans of hanging up his boots anytime soon either. The All-Mighty recently had an interview with Ringer Wrestling. He mentioned how many fighters get in the ring past their prime wanting one more match while they can’t even move properly.

Lashley explained that he doesn’t want to be that guy. He has told his coaches not to let him be the old guy out there. According to Bobby, he will take a step back when he can’t give his 100% anymore:

“Once I can’t give you 100% of everything I have, I’m gonna take a back step and I’m going to do something else. I’m going to do some coaching or help some of the younger guys. I’m not going to be one of those guys who are rickety trying to hang on to my youth. I’m going to be sitting on the beach, doing yoga, just enjoying life and spending time with my kids,”

Bobby Lashley On When He Will Retire

Though as far as when that time may actually come, Bobby Lashley doesn’t have an idea right now. The 45-year-old mentioned how 50 seems to be the natural cut off point for him. At the same time, he doesn’t see a reason to hang up his boots as long as he can keep up his appearance:

“I’m like, ‘I don’t believe I should be wrestling when I’m 50 years old,’ but I feel so good now that I don’t know. If I’m feeling as good as I feel now, two years from now, there is no reason why I can’t. If my appearance fades or I can’t keep on the weight or run with these kids the way they are coming up, I’ll take note of that.”

The former WWE champion again mentioned how he is feeling 100% right now and he believes he can run through anybody in the roster. Bobby Lashley is currently scheduled to challenge Brock Lesnar for his WWE championship at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV this Saturday on January 29.

