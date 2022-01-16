Briscoe Brothers Open Challenge Added to The WRLD On GCW

Next weekend’s The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view from New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom has gained another newsworthy match-up.
GCW World Tag Team Champions Jay and Mark Briscoe have issued an open challenge for the show. The challenge was laid down at Saturday’s GCW Say You Will event.
The Briscoe Brothers’ Open Challenge joins an already-stacked card that will see Jon Moxley‘s return to action, Matt Cardona vs. Joey Janela and much more.
The WRLD on GCW Card
The following matches are signed for The WRLD on GCW. The event is now available for purchase at FITE and streams live Sunday, January 23rd.
- GCW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Homicide
- ROH World ChampionJonathan Gresham vs. Blake Christian
- GCW Tag Team Championship Open Challenge: Briscoe Brothers vs. ???
- Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid & ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Arez & Demonic Flamita)
- Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch
- Jeff Jarrett vs. EFFY
- Matt Cardona (with Chelsea Green) vs. Joey Janela
- Eddie Kingston vs. AJ Gray