Briscoe Brothers Open Challenge Added to The WRLD On GCW

Next weekend’s The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view from New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom has gained another newsworthy match-up.

GCW World Tag Team Champions Jay and Mark Briscoe have issued an open challenge for the show. The challenge was laid down at Saturday’s GCW Say You Will event.

The Briscoe Brothers’ Open Challenge joins an already-stacked card that will see Jon Moxley‘s return to action, Matt Cardona vs. Joey Janela and much more.

The Briscoes have issued an open challenge for the Hammerstein Ballroom next week!! ?#TheWrldOnGCW #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/dQTnkbimKW — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) January 16, 2022

The WRLD on GCW Card

The following matches are signed for The WRLD on GCW. The event is now available for purchase at FITE and streams live Sunday, January 23rd.