Britt Baker Comments On WWE Expressing Interest In Her

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker recently spoke to Inside the Ropes magazine about WWE expressing an interest in signing her. Baker said that she can’t trust anything WWE might promise her, however.

“They definitely expressed interest,” Baker said. “Unfortunately, I’ve got to pick and choose how I say this—but I just feel like you can’t trust anything with that company, whereas at AEW, I’ve never been promised anything that didn’t follow through. So it’s something that, unfortunately, it’s sad that it comes down to that, that it makes a company not really desirable because you can’t trust anything they say. And I know business is business, and I understand totally that’s what it is, but as a wrestler, business is business as well.”

Eternally thankful for these two guys. The first independent wrestling t-shirt I bought as a fan was a Kenny one. Pretty cool to now call him both a mentor and a friend. Tony has never doubted me, even when it felt like most of the world did! Without these two there’s no DMD. ?? pic.twitter.com/GG9Bd98ZVc — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 12, 2022

Baker recently won 3 awards in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated awards issue for 2021. She won for the Most Improved Wrestler of the Year, Match of the Year for her match against Thunder Rosa, and Woman of the Year.

Baker then took to social media to thank Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, Jerry Lynn and others for all the success she enjoyed in 2021.

Baker’s current reign with the AEW Women’s belt is the 2nd longest in company history. As of this writing, she’s held the title for 231 days and defended it 6x. The record is held by Hikaru Shida who held the title for 372 days and defended it successfully 8x.