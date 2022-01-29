Brock Lesnar Advertised For Elimination Chamber And More

Brock Lesnar appearances are generally a rare occurrence but it appears we are going to see a lot of the Beast Incarnate during this WrestleMania season.

If local advertisements are to be believed, then the WWE champion will be a part of this year’s Elimination Chamber PPV from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Not only that but Lesnar is also expected to make at least a few appearances after the Saudi PPV. Here are the shows he is currently being advertised for during the WrestleMania season:

Monday Night Raw – February 14 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis IN

Elimination Chamber – February 19 from Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Monday Night Raw – February 21 from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia SC

Friday Night SmackDown – February 25 from Giant Center in Hershey PA

Friday Night SmackDown – March 11 from Legacy Arena in Birmingham AL

Brock Lesnar is also scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble PPV this Saturday.

The SmackDown appearances are in line with the reports suggesting that WWE is planning a match between the former UFC champion and the Universal champion Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 38.

Though the advertised Raw appearances are interesting. It suggests that Lesnar may end up keeping the WWE title until the PPV in Saudi Arabia before dropping the championship to someone.