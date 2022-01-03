Brock Lesnar Added To Raw Roster, But Will Remain a “Free Agent”

Brock Lesnar shocked the world by capturing the WWE Championship once again at Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view from Atlanta, GA.

Lesnar was a late addition to the multi-man title match after his original opponent Roman Reigns tested positive for Covid-19 and was unable to compete.

Brock Lesnar (Photo: WWE)

Brock Lesnar will remain a “free agent” in WWE storylines, according to a report at PWInsider.com. This means Lesnar could show up on Raw or SmackDown at any time. However, The Beast Incarnate has “officially shifted over to the Raw roster internally.”

The new WWE Champion will be on hand for tonight’s WWE Raw, which takes place from Greenville, South Carolina at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

As of this writing, the only match advertised for the show is United States Champion Damien Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler.

We can also expect fallout from Day 1, including Big E losing the WWE Championship, as well as early build for the Royal Rumble.