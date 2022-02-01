Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 38

As expected, WWE will have Brock Lesnar challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 38 in April. It’s unclear which night the match will take place on – April 2nd or 3rd.

Lesnar ended up winning the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble match to earn the right to this bout. Earlier in the night of the Royal Rumble event, Lesnar dropped the WWE Title to Bobby Lashley after Paul Heyman turned on his former client and helped Reigns’ attack on Lesnar when the referee was down as “The Tribal Chief” grabbed the title from Heyman to hit Lesnar with it.

During the opening segment of Monday Night Raw, Lesnar interrupted the newly crowned WWE Champion. He announced the match with Reigns since it was his choice. However, since he was dressed to fight, he wanted a rematch with Lashley. He said the match with Reigns should be title vs. title.

After MVP declined the challenge, Lesnar called Lashley a “chicken sh*t.” As a result, WWE on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce announced that Lesnar would be one of those 5 Superstars to be in the Elimination Chamber match where Lashley will defend his title on February 19th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

There will be qualifying matches including Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles and Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory taking place on Raw to fill out the remaining spots in the match.