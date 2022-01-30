Sunday, January 30, 2022
Brock Lesnar Wins 2022 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match

By Andrew Ravens

The winner of this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match is Brock Lesnar. He outlasted the likes of Riddle, Shane McMahon, and Drew McIntyre in the Final Four at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Lesnar hit the F5 to McIntyre for the win. 

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura started off the match. Johnny Knoxville was entrant #9 and attacked Sami Zayn. Styles was eliminated by Madcap Moss. Owens pushed Kofi off a springboard attempt and onto the barricade, but Kofi’s feet touched the floor so they called it like a shoot. Bad Bunny hit a Canadian destroyer to Riddle then eliminated Sheamus. Shane McMahon returned and eliminated Kevin Owens. Brock Lesnar hit an F5 to Bad Bunny. 

Lesnar has earned the right to be in one of the main events of WrestleMania 38 and will have his choice to go after one of the top titles in the company, as a result of beating out 29 other stars.

In storyline, he will have to decide whether he’ll challenge for the Universal Title, which is held by Roman Reigns, who successfully retained the title over Seth Rollins at this show or a rematch with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Of course, WWE has planned for months to book Lesnar vs. Reigns at Mania and with Reigns costing Lesnar the WWE Title earlier in the night, it’s pretty much set. 

Royal Rumble List of Entrants

Here’s a list of the entry of superstars who competed in this fan-favorite match:

  1.  AJ Styles
  2. Shinsuke Nakamura
  3. Austin Theory
  4. Robert Roode
  5. Ridge Holland
  6. Montez Ford
  7. Damian Priest
  8. Sami Zayn
  9. Johnny Knoxville
  10.  Angelo Dawkins
  11.  Omos
  12.  Ricochet
  13.  Chad Gable
  14. Dominik Mysterio 
  15.  Baron Corbin
  16.  Dolph Ziggler 
  17.  Sheamus
  18.  Rick Boogs
  19.  Madcap Moss
  20.  Matt Riddle
  21.  Drew McIntyre
  22.  Kevin Owens
  23.  Rey Mysterio
  24.  Kofi Kingston
  25.  Otis
  26.  Big E
  27.  Bad Bunny
  28.  Shane McMahon
  29.  Randy Orton
  30.  Brock Lesnar
https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1487649362901618691
