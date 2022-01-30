Brock Lesnar Wins 2022 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match

The winner of this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match is Brock Lesnar. He outlasted the likes of Riddle, Shane McMahon, and Drew McIntyre in the Final Four at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Lesnar hit the F5 to McIntyre for the win.

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura started off the match. Johnny Knoxville was entrant #9 and attacked Sami Zayn. Styles was eliminated by Madcap Moss. Owens pushed Kofi off a springboard attempt and onto the barricade, but Kofi’s feet touched the floor so they called it like a shoot. Bad Bunny hit a Canadian destroyer to Riddle then eliminated Sheamus. Shane McMahon returned and eliminated Kevin Owens. Brock Lesnar hit an F5 to Bad Bunny.

Lesnar has earned the right to be in one of the main events of WrestleMania 38 and will have his choice to go after one of the top titles in the company, as a result of beating out 29 other stars.

In storyline, he will have to decide whether he’ll challenge for the Universal Title, which is held by Roman Reigns, who successfully retained the title over Seth Rollins at this show or a rematch with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Of course, WWE has planned for months to book Lesnar vs. Reigns at Mania and with Reigns costing Lesnar the WWE Title earlier in the night, it’s pretty much set.

Royal Rumble List of Entrants

Here’s a list of the entry of superstars who competed in this fan-favorite match:

AJ Styles Shinsuke Nakamura Austin Theory Robert Roode Ridge Holland Montez Ford Damian Priest Sami Zayn Johnny Knoxville Angelo Dawkins Omos Ricochet Chad Gable Dominik Mysterio Baron Corbin Dolph Ziggler Sheamus Rick Boogs Madcap Moss Matt Riddle Drew McIntyre Kevin Owens Rey Mysterio Kofi Kingston Otis Big E Bad Bunny Shane McMahon Randy Orton Brock Lesnar

