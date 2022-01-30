Brock Lesnar to Make Major WrestleMania Announcement on Raw

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to make a major announcement related to WrestleMania Monday night during Raw.

WWE announced Sunday afternoon that this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match winner will announce who he intends to face at WrestleMania 38 during this week’s Raw show. It would be a total shock if he didn’t announce a match with Roman Reigns, which has been planned for several months now.

Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble after Reigns interfered in the match, laying the ground work for Lesnar’s Rumble win later in the show and eventual match with Reigns at WrestleMania.

During his title match at Saturday’s Royal Rumble, Lesnar lifted Lashley up for a F5 and inadvertently knocked out the referee in the process. Right after that, Reigns appeared. He directed Paul Heyman to hand over the WWE title belt, which he did, aligning himself once again with Reigns. Roman then took out Lesnar with the belt, left, and Lashley covered for the pinfall and championship victory.

It was a rollercoaster night for @BrockLesnar, but after losing his WWE Championship and winning the #RoyalRumble, The Beast is back on #WWERaw to decide who he will challenge at #Wrestlemania.https://t.co/aR4SuNrFfy — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022

Per WWE.com: “After a wild turn of events, The Beast now has a decision to make on who he will challenge on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Will it be The All Mighty or The Head of the Table? The Superstar who took his WWE Title, or the man who handed it to him on a silver platter?

In addition to Brock Lesnar’s big announcement, WWE has also confirmed new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey will be on hand for Monday’s Raw from Cincinnati, Ohio.

