Bron Breakker Comments On New Year’s Evil Entrance

Breakker says he didn't know about it beforehand

Bron Breaker destroyed the old NXT logo during his entrance
Many see Bron Breakker‘s raise as the new face of NXT as the official end of the indie era of the development brand. This symbolism was at its peak during the New Year’s Evil event, where Breakker destroyed the old NXT logo during his entrance.

The second-generation wrestling star recently had an interview with Fightful. Speaking of the unique entrance, the NXT champion revealed that he didn’t know about it beforehand. He found out about it when he showed up to the arena:

“Honestly, I don’t know. I just showed up and that’s what we were doing.” said Bron Breakker, “I have no idea. (I was thinking), ‘I hope nothing messes up’ (with the chains). It was cool. It was a cool thing for me to do.

The staff here at NXT, the creative staff is fantastic and always coming up with cool ideas and there are cool ways to make everybody further their character and their abilities. They do a fantastic job. It’s great.”

Talking about his goals, Bron Breakker said that he is a sports entertainer and he just wants to entertain the fans. The heavyweight star claimed that he loves the WWE universe and the fans.

The 24-year-old claimed that he just wants to show the fans that he belongs in WWE. According to him, he wants people to fall in love with his work.

Bron Breakker is “The Perfect Mold of Both Steiner Brothers”
Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.
