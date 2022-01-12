CM Punk Blasts Autograph Hounds

CM Punk has once again blasted the people who chase celebrities for autographs in airports during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The AEW star shared his frustrations with such people in a tweet telling them that they need to stop frequenting airports to get things signed.

This tweet prompted a fan to post a GIF of CM Punk during his AEW debut in Chicago last year where he is seen jumping into the crowd.

The straight edge star responded to this tweet as well. He explained that the audience at the show had to show proof of vaccination to get entry into the arena:

“Sure is me, you c–t. At a show. Post vax, pre omicron, had to show proof of vax to gain entrance. NOT STALKING ANYONE AT AN AIRPORT OR A HOTEL. How stupid are you?”

Still in a pandemic. If you’re waiting at an airport to get stuff signed, you need to stop doing that shit. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 11, 2022

Sure is me, you cunt. At a show. Post vax, pre omicron, had to show proof of vax to gain entrance. NOT STALKING ANYONE AT AN AIRPORT OR A HOTEL. How stupid are you? https://t.co/5mEseS94kR — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 12, 2022

This isn’t the first time CM Punk has targeted the fans for this type of behaviour in public places. He previously called out the autograph chasers during his infamous 2011 pipebobm promo.

He said “At five in the morning at the airport, you try to shove it in my face so you can get an autograph and try to sell it on eBay because you’re too lazy to go get a real job.”

Punk is scheduled to face Wardlow in a one-on-one match during this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.