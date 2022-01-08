Cody & Brandi Rhodes In Isolation With Family That Tested Positive For COVID-19

Cody Rhodes was scheduled to face Sammy Guevara in a TNT title match tonight on AEW Battle of the Belts. He will have to miss the show, however, due to being in isolation with family that have tested positive for COVID-19. His brother Dustin will face Guevara in an interim TNT title match instead.

Cody recently took to Instagram stories to comment on both him and Brandi Rhodes being in isolation.

“I appreciate everybody reaching out. Brandi and I are in isolation with family that have unfortunately tested positive for Covid. It’s been a scary time dealing with such a strong virus and the complications that can come with it. We are doing all we can to nurse and protect the family during this time. I will remain in quarantine as long as needed. Everyday is more encouraging. Thank you immensely for your support and respect for our privacy. Thank you to AEW for understanding and allowing me to be where I am needed today, and for still allowing the TNT Title to be represented. I look forward to being back soon. All the love in the world!”

#CodyRhodes isn’t medically cleared for #AEWBOTB. Tomorrow we’ll have our 1st ever Interim TNT Title match: former champ @sammyguevara vs @dustinrhodes (15-3 overall, 7-2 singles since his only TNT Title shot vs. Mr. Brodie Lee in 2020) at Battle of the Belts on TNT 8pm ET/7pm CT pic.twitter.com/VzGMRbEtYd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 8, 2022

The updated lineup for tonight’s Battle for the Belts event includes Ricky Starks defending the FTW title against Matt Sydal. Britt Baker will still defend her title against Riho as scheduled. As previously mentioned, Dustin Rhodes will now face Sammy Guevara in a match for the interim TNT Championship.