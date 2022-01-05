Bron Breakker is “The Perfect Mold of Both Steiner Brothers”

Tommy Dreamer is the latest stalwart in the wrestling business to heap praise on Bron Breakker.

Breakker, the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, is fresh off an NXT Championship victory over Tommaso Ciampa. The title change took place in the main event of New Year’s Evil on Jan. 4.

Bron Breakker: Clone Of Rick & Scott Steiner

(via WWE)

Tommy Dreamer took to SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to share his belief that Bron Breakker has the goods in this business thanks to picking up traits from Rick and Scott Steiner.

“If you look at Bron Breakker, he has both characters — it’s like he’s the perfect mold of both Steiner brothers. The Steiner brothers were a money tag team. Rick, like I said was a money babyface, and Scott was a money singles guy as well.

“So, there’s nothing but a great future for Bron Breakker and he has that charisma, and even last night when he locked in the Steiner Recliner, that place they went nuts for it.

“He’s got the powerslam, he’s got the military press, but there was a simple spot where Ciampa went for the boot and Bron Breakker pulled himself up and caught him with the Frakensteiner in mid-air. I mean, come on. He’s athletic as can be.

“He grew up in that home with the Steiners and it’s like he’s a clone of both his father and his uncle and that’s nothing but pure money.”

WWE has changed the vision of NXT 2.0 in order to revert back to being a developmental system. Bron now leads the charge as the brand’s champion but many believe it won’t be long before he’s called up to the main roster.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article