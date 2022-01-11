Dustin Rhodes Wants To See More Women’s Matches On Dynamite and Rampage

Dustin Rhodes plays an important role backstage working as a coach with AEW‘s women’s division. He recently sat down with Renee Paquette on “Throwing Down” and spoke about wanting to help the division get to a point where they are having multiple matches each episode of Dynamite and Rampage.

“I want to get them to where they have two matches on Dynamite or Rampage,” Rhodes said. “It’s not fair, but we’re getting there and making leaps and bounds. The female talent coming in are very athletic and in some cases they are just as good, if not better, than some of the guys, and that’s awesome.”

“I want them to get to the level that all the guys are at,” Rhodes continued. “They deserve that. Sometimes, it’s not fair that they don’t get those chances and now they are starting to get those chances.”

“They are not there yet, but they’re getting there, and they want it now. When I teach them how to do something and they do it and you see this smile on their face, that’s the payoff for me,” Rhodes said.

On last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the TBS tournament final match between Ruby Soho and Jade Cargill was the highest rated segment. It beat out even the AEW World Championship match between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson.

Confirmed: Jade Cargill vs Ruby Soho

1,048,000 Viewers & 583,000 in 18-49



?#AEWDynamite's PEAK in 18-49, Men 18-49, Men 18-34 & Men 35-49?



"I am the one that will make these nobodies stop flipping through their channel just to see my fine ass"

-Jade Cargill#AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/YlzUsRDCou — B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) January 7, 2022

Cargill defeated Soho to win the inaugural TBS Championship. She is still undefeated in her AEW career. This week on AEW Dynamite, the scheduled match in the women’s division sees Hikaru Shida take on Serena Deeb. Shida leads the head-to-head series between the two 2-1.

