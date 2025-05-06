Dustin Rhodes Aiming For ROH World Title Run As Retirement Looms

Cody Rhodes completed his story at WrestleMania 40, but could his brother Dustin Rhodes still have a World Championship reign in his future? Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter, the elder Rhodes made it clear that he hopes for at least a shot at ROH gold before his career concludes.

“Before I retire, which will probably be in two or three years, I do want a shot at the Ring of Honor World Title. I think I can get it.”

Rhodes is no stranger to ROH gold, as he currently holds dual championships in Tony Khan’s second promotion. Along with the ROH World Tag Team Titles alongside Sammy Guevara, Dustin is also one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions with the Von Erichs.

Dustin Rhodes turned 56 in April 2025 and has never shied away from acknowledging that his career is approaching its conclusion. It remains to be seen whether the former WWE Intercontinental and Hardcore Champion will add the ROH World Title to his collection before he hangs up his boots.