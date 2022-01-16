Dwayne Johnson Going Head to Head with WWE Raw This Monday Night

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will go one on one with Monday Night Raw this week.

Johnson has been announced for the ESPN2 “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFC Wild Card playoff game. Raw will be live that night from Tulsa, Oklahoma. The NFL game will air on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2.

The ManningCast has been a popular broadcast this year as part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Airing on ESPN2 as an alternate broadcast to the main feed on ESPN, it features Peyton Manning and Eli Manning in a more relaxed atmosphere calling the game. Johnson will be a special guest this week.

Johnson tweeted out a promotional video Saturday night promoting the appearance.

ONE ROCK????



TWO MANNINGS ???



THREE FANNY PACKS ???????????????



Tune in to #MondayNightFootball with Peyton and Eli Manning.



THIS MONDAY at 8:45ET??@omahaprod#TheBiggestShowYet ? pic.twitter.com/I8FSTfkFW8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 16, 2022

Johnson Continues to Remember His Wrestling Roots

Johnson recently honored his old WWE comrade, Bret Hart, during Canada’s Walk of Fame induction ceremony.

“Bret Hart was a mentor to me when he didn’t have to be and in our wild and intense world of pro wrestling, there weren’t many ‘mentorship programs’ back then. He gave me guidance and I’ll always be grateful. Congrats my friend on your incredible accomplishment,” Johnson said of the Hitman.

Johnson has always went out of his way to mention the respect he has for Hart. When the Hollywood icon joined WWE as Rocky Maivia in late 1996, Hart was reportedly one of the nicest veterans to the young star. Johnson has shared memories before about how Hart would go out of his way to sit by him on bus trips overseas.

“I’m always happy to shine light on those who impacted my life early in my pro wrestling career. Bret Hart treated me so good, took me under his wing and gave me great advice. Respect the business, save your money and never let those assholes bring you down. The rest is history,” Johnson wrote on Twitter earlier this year.

