This article highlights movies featuring professional wrestlers that are currently in theaters, in production, or scheduled for upcoming release.

The landscape of wrestling talent in Hollywood continues to evolve, with several projects advancing through different stages of development since our previous update.

(Updated March 18, 2025)

Now Playing

Dave Bautista – The Last Showgirl

Status: In theaters (limited release)

Release Date: January 10, 2025 (US), February 28, 2025 (UK)

Notes: Directed by Gia Coppola, this drama stars Pamela Anderson as Shelly, a seasoned Las Vegas showgirl facing an uncertain future when her long-running show closes after 30 years. Bautista plays Eddie, the producer of the revue and Shelly’s former lover. The film has generated positive reviews during its theatrical run, with particular praise for Anderson’s performance and Bautista’s supporting role. Currently showing in select theaters with an expanded streaming release planned for April 2025.

In Production

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine

Status: In production

Release Date: Late 2025 (anticipated)

Notes: This biographical drama about MMA fighter Mark Kerr resumed filming after Johnson recovered from an on-set elbow injury. Recent set photos show Johnson alongside co-star Emily Blunt, who plays Kerr’s wife. Director Benny Safdie described the project as “a raw exploration of athletic greatness and personal demons.” A24 is targeting a festival premiere later this year before a wider release.

MJF – Happy Gilmore 2

Status: In production

Release Date: Holiday 2025 (anticipated)

Notes: AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman continues filming his role in this long-awaited Adam Sandler sequel. MJF has been balancing his wrestling schedule with production commitments, recently completing scenes with Sandler and returning cast members Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen. Universal Pictures has indicated the film is targeting a holiday 2025 release window.

John Cena – Matchbox

Status: In production

Release Date: TBD

Notes: This Apple Original Films/Mattel project continues filming in Eastern Europe under director Sam Hargrave. Recent additions to the cast include Danai Gurira, Sam Richardson, and Teyonah Parris. Set photos revealed elaborate action sequences involving miniaturized vehicles and stunts. Cena described the project as “Speed meets Honey, I Shrunk the Kids with Hot Wheels energy.”

Coming Soon

Roman Reigns – Good Fortune

Status: Post-production

Release Date: Summer 2025 (anticipated)

Notes: This heist comedy directed by Aziz Ansari has completed principal photography and entered final editing stages. The ensemble cast features Keanu Reeves as a guardian angel who takes odd jobs for a wealthy eccentric played by Seth Rogen, with Roman Reigns in a supporting role that reportedly showcases both his physical presence and comedic timing. The film is expected to receive a summer 2025 release date announcement soon.

In Development

Charlotte Flair – You Lose You Die

Status: Pre-production

Release Date: TBD

Notes: This independent horror/thriller featuring Charlotte Flair as Ms. Perfect, a sociopathic tech expert running a deadly dark web show, is scheduled to begin filming in June 2025. Flair’s involvement coincides with her recovery timeline from a knee injury. Director James Cullen Bressack recently announced additional casting with principal photography set for Vancouver.

Kurt Angle – Kurt Angle Biopic

Status: Pre-production

Release Date: TBD

Notes: Now planned as a two-part film series directed by Ian and Eshom Nelms, this project continues advancing through pre-production. “Angle 1” will focus on the Olympic champion’s journey to gold, while “Angle 2” will cover his professional wrestling career. Casting for the lead role is currently underway, with several actors reportedly screen testing. Production is expected to begin in late 2025.

Conclusion

The presence of professional wrestlers on the big screen continues to expand across various genres and production scales. From action blockbusters to intimate dramas, these performers are demonstrating versatility beyond the wrestling ring. With WWE’s expanded talent agency relationships and AEW stars increasingly pursuing acting opportunities, we can expect to see more wrestling talent making the transition to film in the coming years.

This list will be updated as new projects are announced and existing ones progress through production.