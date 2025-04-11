How The Rock’s Corporate Role Left One WWE Alum Wanting to Leave

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson currently serves as part of TKO’s Board of Directors, overseeing major decisions on WWE’s product as well as key business decisions. While many fans are happy to see Johnson strengthen his ties to the world of pro wrestling, Karl Anderson is hardly a fan of the return of the ‘Final Boss.’

Ahead of the relaunch of Talk’n Shop on May 7, Anderson and Luke Gallows shared a preview for their returning podcast. During it, Anderson explained that Johnson was once on his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling but now things have changed.

“He might be chiseled off that Mount Rushmore now… there’s just a little bit of disappointment.”

Anderson suggested that Johnson being involved in the corporate side of WWE has changed his perception of the wrestler-turned-actor. Anderson noted that “corporate wrestling changes everything” and teased knowing “a lot of s*** that we probably shouldn’t.”

“When I saw people running up to The Rock backstage at Gorilla and ask for pictures… in the Gorilla, in Gorilla! I was like, I gotta get out. This ain’t for me, brah.“

Anderson, alongside Luke Gallows, were released from WWE on February 8, 2025, their second time being cut from the company. While fans and wrestlers alike may be pleased to see Johnson back, Anderson is ready to continue his legacy far away from those fawning over the Final Boss.