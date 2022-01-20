AEW Injury Updates on Rey Fenix & Eddie Kingston

Rey Fenix and Eddie Kingston are currently on the shelf due to injuries. According to a recent update from the Wrestling Observer, AEW is hoping to have them both back by mid-February.

In the case of Eddie Kingston, he suffered a broken orbital bone recently. It’s not clear how or when Kingston suffered the injury, however. Tony Khan revealed the news at the most recent AEW Dark tapings in Orlando. Kingston is expected back in roughly 3 weeks.

As for Rey Fenix, he suffered a nasty-looking arm injury in the Lucha Bros title loss to Jurassic Express on January 5th. After being chokeslammed through a table by Luchasaurus, Fenix’s arm bent the wrong way. Tests would reveal it was just badly dislocated, however, and he did not suffer a break. AEW is expecting him back in mid-February as well.

Kingston is involved in a budding rivalry with Chris Jericho that also involves Santana and Ortiz. Last night on Dynamite, Santana & Ortiz seemed to agree with sentiment Kingston had expressed about Jericho being the reason they aren’t the AEW tag team champions.

“Hopeful for mid-February. So not out as long as we perhaps feared when we first saw the injury,"



– Dave Meltzer on Rey Fenix’s return from injury

(via WOR) pic.twitter.com/C33I56IWcV — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) January 20, 2022

Fenix is involved in an angle with Death Triangle and the House of Black at the moment. PAC sent a video message to Malakai Black and Brody King this week that implied the injuries he suffered from Black’s mist have healed and he will be coming back soon.