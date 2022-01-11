Former NXT Champions Work Main Event Tapings

Both former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa and former NXT UK champion Pete Dunne were brought in to the main roster for trial matches once again this week. They were in the arena for the Raw episode from Philadelphia, PA.

Though, unlike the last time, their matches were taped this time around and they will be airing as part of this week’s episode of Main Event.

Ciampa faced off against former Retribution member T-Bar during the show while Pete Dunne ended up competing against Akira Tozawa.

Both these NXT stars were brought in for the SmackDown tapings last week as well. They had competed in a dark match against each other. That match was won by the former DIY member.

Tommaso Ciampa dropped the NXT championship to Bron Breakker during New Year’s Evil. He seemed to suggest a main roster move with his post-match tweet.

Pete Dunne on the other hand, has been feuding with Tony D’Angelo. The former NXT UK star will be facing D’Angelo in a “Crowbar on a Pole” match on NXT this Tuesday.

The officials seem to be evaluating both the NXT stars for an official main roster call-up soon. With the Royal Rumble being around the corner, it will be interesting to see if they enter the upcoming battle royal.