Former WWE Star Announced For GCW Debut

Former WWE star Mascara Dorada better known to WWE fans as Lucha House Party’s Gran Metalik has been announced for his GCW debut next month.

The promotion confirmed the former WWE star’s debut for their upcoming show from Houston on February 4 on Twitter.

They also announced him for a couple of other shows on February 19 from Atlantic City and February 26 from Los Angeles. Though as seen below, the company didn’t reveal his opponent for any of the events:

*BREAKING*



MASCARA DORADA is coming to GCW!



Feb 4th – Houstonhttps://t.co/cSBhz8MY4x



Feb 19th – Atlantic Cityhttps://t.co/2AHJcYBhEO



Feb 26th – Los Angeleshttps://t.co/ghNeM86j3R



Matches TBA!



Watch LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/qRgd9JyDUP — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 18, 2022

After competing for promotions such as CMLL and NJPW, Gran Metalik was brought in for the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016. He made it to the finals before losing to TJ Perkins.

The high-flying star was one of the first names to be signed for the cruiserweight division. He later joined the Lucha House Party stable.

Though Metalik wasn’t given much to do during his stint with the promotion. After being unhappy with his position within the company for a while, the luchador asked for his release in September last year.

Gran Metalik was released from his contract in November. He is still under the non-compete clause and the announced GCW dates are going to be his first post WWE appearances.