Tuesday, January 18, 2022
HomeNewsGCW News

Former WWE Star Announced For GCW Debut

Gran Metalik's first post-WWE appearances have been confirmed

By Anutosh Bajpai
Gran Metalik
Gran Metalik. Image Credit: WWE.com

Former WWE star Mascara Dorada better known to WWE fans as Lucha House Party’s Gran Metalik has been announced for his GCW debut next month.

The promotion confirmed the former WWE star’s debut for their upcoming show from Houston on February 4 on Twitter.

They also announced him for a couple of other shows on February 19 from Atlantic City and February 26 from Los Angeles. Though as seen below, the company didn’t reveal his opponent for any of the events:

After competing for promotions such as CMLL and NJPW, Gran Metalik was brought in for the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016. He made it to the finals before losing to TJ Perkins.

The high-flying star was one of the first names to be signed for the cruiserweight division. He later joined the Lucha House Party stable.

Though Metalik wasn’t given much to do during his stint with the promotion. After being unhappy with his position within the company for a while, the luchador asked for his release in September last year.

Gran Metalik was released from his contract in November. He is still under the non-compete clause and the announced GCW dates are going to be his first post WWE appearances.

Jon Moxley Returning at THE WRLD ON GCW on Jan. 23
Related Articles
Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.
Previous articleWWE NXT 2.0 Results (1/18): WALTER vs. Strong, Memorial Service
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC