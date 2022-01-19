Freddie Prince Jr. Reveals Confrontation With John Cena In WWE

Freddie Prince Jr. and John Cena didn’t exactly have a rosy relationship in WWE.

Prince entered the WWE from the world of Hollywood. He worked behind the scenes in creative. Oftentimes, you’ll hear stories about veterans not taking too kindly to writers in WWE who have film experience.

Prince found out quickly that he wasn’t going to be an exception.

Freddie Prince Jr. & John Cena Exchange Words

Taking to his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddy Prince Jr. recalled the time when John Cena interrupted his acting class.

“I was working these scenes with the talent and I think it was Ryder and Hawkins and they were doing a scene from Bad Boys with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, which was making me laugh before they even started just to see these two guys do it and they actually did really well with the scene.

“In the middle of this class, this scene, John just swings open the door, grabs a folding chair that we were all sitting in, sits it down in between Hawkins and Ryder and sits in it and just looks at me like, ‘What are you gonna do?'”

Freddie went on to say that confrontation is good. He said when conflict is avoided, it leads to everyone being passive-aggressive.

With that said, Freddie wasn’t about to back down from Cena, at least verbally. The two had a conversation outside the room where the acting class was being held.

“He said, ‘Look, maybe I’m a neanderthal but I just don’t see how any of this sh*t works.’ And I’m looking at him like, in my head — now look, in hindsight he’s out here making movies.

“So, it’s a growing experience, a learning experience for all of us in the mind whether we recognize that or not. But I look at him and say, ‘Ay man, not everybody can do what you do.’

“I’m not saying, ‘hey can I work with John and can I give him acting lessons?’ When I had my first meeting with Steph I said, ‘Why the hell weren’t you Duke in G.I. Joe. You’re the best actor on the roster.’

“I said, ‘But I’m trying to get them on a level where you’re at or close to it because if I don’t who the hell is?’ And he kinda like shrugged his shoulders and like exhaled. And I said, ‘Ay man, it’s not like you’re helping them out.’

“That kinda like tightened up his humongous muscles and his massive arms that kinda tensed up and he goes, ‘Yeah, whatever,’ and he walked away.”

As Freddie mentioned, now Cena is a big name in Hollywood. He has been promoting the Peacemaker show and will be featured in Fast & Furious 10.

