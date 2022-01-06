Goldberg On If His Next Match Would Be His Last

Goldberg has been very open about having only one match left on his current contract. The former Universal champion also recently revealed that he has been holding off his shoulder surgery for after he has retired.

This has made many wonder if the former world champion is considering retirement after his current contract expires. Though it appears the monster-sized athlete still has things that might keep him going.

The 55-year-old was asked if his upcoming match could be his last during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. Responding to it, Goldberg claimed that he is focused on what’s next:

“I’m focused on what’s next, if they want to come back to me with something, we’ll talk. You never know what the future holds.” – Goldberg

The WCW veteran admitted that it’s not easy to continue the heavyweight style of wrestling at his age. Though Goldberg claimed that it’s all worth it if he can open the door of more opportunities for his son Gage:

“As a power wrestler, it’s tough, it’s not easy to do this at my age. But I knew that, and I said the hell with it. For me, the prize is worth it, and that’s to open up opportunities for my son. If I can continue to do what I’m doing and continue to provide opportunities for him, then I’ll consider this a success.”

Gage was featured on WWE programming most recently during the Goldberg-Bobby Lashley program. While there is no word yet on if he has any plans to pursue a wrestling career, the exposure can help him in other walks of life as well.