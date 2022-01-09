History-Making Main Event Revealed for IMPACT Hard To Kill

The IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV event has already begun, and it has been confirmed during the show that the IMPACT Knockouts match will be main eventing the broadcast.

This will be the first time in both TNA and IMPACT history that a Knockouts Championship match will be main eventing a PPV event.

Mickie James will be defending her IMPACT Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Deathmatch.

This comes after it was revealed that Mickie James would be part of the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match for WWE at the end of the month.

Hard To Kill 2022 Main Event

The show is available to watch now via FITE TV, with replays ready to stream following the conclusion of the event from Texas.

Here’s the full card for the event: