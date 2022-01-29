How WWE Officials Feel About LA Knight And Other NXT Stars

WWE‘s development brand in NXT is now directly under the control of Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard. There are several names they see as future megastars.

Dave Meltzer talked about the revamped brand on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He revealed how the officials feel about certain names.

Per Meltzer, officials are ‘very high right now’ on LA Knight. The former Impact world champion was originally supposed to be called up to the main roster in spring.

However, he has recently been competing in dark matches on SmackDown and Raw. WWE even posted a video of Knight having a confrontation with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. So it’s possible that his progression may have been sped up.

A couple of other names the officials seemed to be impressed with are Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, the Creed Brothers.

Internal comparisons have been made between Julias and a young Kurt Angle. The Idea internally is that ‘both will at some point be WrestleMania headliners.’

Finally, the officials are high on Von Wagner and Xyon Quinn because of their look and size. They are ‘very forgiving’ of the young star’s inexperience in the ring and the management is hoping that they will pick things up in time.

Only time will tell which one of these talents actually end up becoming big stars, but it’s still good to know that officials are looking at names that can be future champions.