The Iinspiration Pulled From Hard To Kill Due To COVID Exposure

Impact Wrestling stars The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay) will miss Saturday’s Hard to Kill PPV due to COVID exposure.

They had been scheduled to defend their Knockouts tag team titles on the show against Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood.

The tag team contacted Impact to let them know they were in close contact with someone who tested positive shortly after.

As of this writing, neither Lee or McKay have tested positive themselves.

“IMPACT’s COVID protocols are in place to keep our talent roster, staff and fans safe. I am sure the fans will share The IInspiration’s and my disappointment that they won’t be in action at tomorrow’s stacked HARD TO KILL event, but we look forward to their return soon,” said Scott D’Amore.

Hard To Kill 2022 Lineup

Impact Hard to Kill 2022 will take place January 8th, 2022 from the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. The matches below have been officially confirmed for the show: