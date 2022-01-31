Jim Ross: Bret Hart Was One Of The First Guys To Text Me During Skin Cancer Ordeal

Jim Ross got a ton of support from Bret Hart during his battle with skin cancer.

Hart is recognized as one of the greatest wrestlers to ever lace up a pair of boots. He is a WWE Hall of Famer and his name is forever etched in history.

JR and Bret have developed a bond over the years from their days working together. The two remain in contact.

From One Legend To Another

During an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said that Bret Hart was one of the first people to reach out to him both when he was diagnosed with skin cancer and when he announced he stomped a mudhole in the damn thing and walked it dry.

“One thing I do understand is Bret Hart cause I still keep in contact with him. He was one of the first to step up when I had skin cancer and encouraged me to not give up the fight.

“One of the highlights of my day, this may sound really childish, was when I [got] a text from Bret. ‘How ya feeling? Hanging in there?’

“When I [announced being] cancer-free, he was one of the first guys to text me and congratulate me and that meant a lot to me. So, like I said that’s the respect that he has earned and deservedly so.

“It’s been a blessing in my life in a lot of ways is Bret.”

Episode 145 of Grilling JR focuses on Bret’s heel turn back in 1997. As one would expect, JR gave Bret a ton of credit for helping get the wheels in motion for Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s mega push.

