Jim Ross Reflects On Telling Rey Mysterio It Wasn’t The Right Time To Hire Him

Jim Ross has taken a look back at the time he told Rey Mysterio to hang tight on a WWE contract.

Mysterio became a renowned cruiserweight in WCW. He was well respected in Mexico and ECW but it was WCW where his popularity grew globally.

Of course, Mysterio is regarded as a legend in the wrestling business today and is a former world champion in WWE.

With that said, WWE wasn’t eager to sign Mysterio in 2001 when WCW folded. It wasn’t for a lack of interest, rather it was about timing.

Jim Ross On Early Meetings With Rey Mysterio

Jim Ross once had his hand in signing talent to WWE. He knew Rey Mysterio was special but 2001 was too soon for WWE to bring him in. JR recalled telling Rey to wait things out during an episode of Grilling JR.

“I use the example of me signing Rey Mysterio. I met with Rey in LA. He had about, oh heck, three, four, five months left on his contract and they were paying him. They meaning Time Warner. I guess that’s what you could say.

“He came to LA, we had a Raw or something there, and I said, ‘I’m not gonna offer you a job today because you need to enjoy the time off and being at home and raising your kids.’

“That’s worked out for Rey pretty well. His son’s got a nice spot and he’s learning the trade in dad’s business but it just wasn’t the time.”

Mysterio has confirmed JR’s recollection of events during that time period. Mysterio recently told Kurt Angle that after WCW folded, Ross told him that WWE didn’t want to hire him until his contract with Time Warner expired.

WWE kept their word and signed Mysterio in 2002.

