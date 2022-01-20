Jim Ross Explains Why He Uses A Wheelchair In Airports

Jim Ross has been making use of wheelchairs whenever he has to move around airports.

JR is the voice of AEW. He serves as the play-by-play ace for Dynamite every Wednesday night. There was a brief period where Ross had to step away from the booth due to radiation treatments but now he’s cancer-free and back to work.

Jim Ross On Using Wheelchairs

Jim Ross had skin cancer on his ankle and the radiation treatments were quite painful for the legend. During an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said traveling hasn’t been fun as his ankle continues to heal.

“I’ve had to tolerate a lot of pain and flying is the sh*ts. We all gotta be careful. When I go to get on the plane I make sure I got plenty of salve on my burn and that I have it wrapped and protected, but boy it’s a pain in the ass to fly.”

The pain is bad enough to where JR has used wheelchairs at the airport to take a load off.

“You know what I’ve been doing, Conrad? People are gonna probably laugh at me and some of them seen me go through the airports. I’ve been ordering a wheelchair.

“Well, walking is a killer, kills it. So, I’ve been getting a wheelchair at the airport on both ends. They pick me up, my driver picks me up here at home, takes me to the airport where I meet my wheelchair guy.”

Ross says that his ankle has been doing much better over the past week. JR also joked that his “wheelchair guy” is quite fond of him thanks to his generous tipping.

