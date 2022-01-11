John Cena On If He Will Return To WWE For WrestleMania 38

John Cena is not sure if he will be able to make it to WrestleMania this year but he is assuring his fans that he hasn’t had his last dance inside the pro wrestling ring yet.

The Cenation leader recently made an appearance on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He spoke spoke about what he did for Christmas and more.

During the talk, Ellen asked if plans to appear at WWE WrestleMania 38 in April. The 16-time World Champion is not sure if his schedule will allow for it.

“WrestleMania is usually in the cusp of late March, early April,” said Cena. “I don’t know if I’m going to make it this year. That’s a good conundrum to have because there are a lot of good opportunities coming up, which I would love to take. If all those things line up, I don’t know if I’ll be able to make WrestleMania.”

“I Have Far From Had My Last Performance”

John Cena

Though John Cena did assure all his fans that he is not done with wrestling. He mentioned his most recent WWE return and claimed that it’s his home:

“I will tell everybody out there watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot. That’s my home, I love it. I was able to go back during the summer for a few months and entertain audiences when they welcomed audiences back to arenas. I’ve far from had my last performance.”

John Cena made his most recent WWE return during the Summer time last year. He had a feud with the Universal champion Roman Reigns leading to a match between the two at SummerSlam.

Watch John Cena talk about his WWE future on Ellen: