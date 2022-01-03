Kazuchika Okada Wants Matches With Bryan Danielson & CM Punk

Kazuchika Okada hopes that he can share the ring with Bryan Danielson and CM Punk before it’s too late.

Okada is gearing up for Wrestle Kingdom 16. He’ll be challenging Shingo Takagi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Okada won the 2021 G1 Climax and if he defeats Takagi on Jan. 4, he’ll defend the gold against Will Ospreay on Jan. 5.

While Okada has a lot on his mind going into the big Tokyo Dome show, he isn’t afraid to look into the future.

Kazuchika Okada’s Dream Matches

Ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 16, Kazuchika Okada spoke to Sports Illustrated. Okada admitted that he wants to have matches with Danielson and Punk but he knows there isn’t a lot of time left.

“Danielson and Punk would make for some incredible matches. A lot of those dream match scenarios are about getting excited for the possibilities, and once the match is done, it’s done. So it is important to keep that excitement and anticipation, I think. Still, if we wait too long, they’ll both retire eventually, so I want to face them both while they’re still active.”

Danielson and Punk are currently members of the AEW roster. NJPW and AEW have been chummy as of late and once Japan allows foreigners to return without a quarantine period, Okada may get his wish.

Okada has had some classics against the likes of Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, and many more.

NJPW has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. There has already been rumblings about Wrestle Kingdom this year not being as heavily hyped as it had been in years past. Still, Okada is looking to remind fans of his legendary status.

NJPW has attempted to spice things up by adding a third night of WK on Jan. 8. That show will be a crossover with Pro Wrestling NOAH.