Kenny Omega Issues An Apology To Jim Cornette

Kenny Omega had an exchange with Jim Cornette, who is not shy about his thoughts on AEW’s product, which led to the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion being the bigger person.

It started when Cornette took issue with being mentioned by Omega in a tweet that was directed at someone. Omega originally said in response to someone who asked him to disavow Marty Scurll:

“Will you bump up Corny’s oxygen so he can maybe get through a podcast without wheezing through every word? It’s harsh on the ears from what I hear.”

Cornette fired back: “not sure why Twinkletoes is referencing me in a completely unrelated conversation I’m not involved in, but he needs hobbies/attention. Hey dipshit, I’m not as harsh on the ears as your ballet routines are on people’s eyes, & I’m wheezing from laughing at your attempts to wrestle.”

Omega revealed that he has been dealing with the effects of COVID-19. He then apologized by writing: “Shouldn’t have brought up any breathing issue. I, as well as many friends/acquaintances in other sports, are suffering due to Covid after effects. Not sure if you’ll accept, but I do apologize.”

