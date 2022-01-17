Kofi Kingston Reveals Nixed WrestleMania Match with Mustafa Ali

WWE superstar Kofi Kingston has revealed he almost had a match with Mustafa Ali at Wrestlemania 37. Ali also shared last year that the WWE had considered a feud between Ali and Kingston.

Metro.co.uk’s Alistair McGeorge interviewed Kingston about Ali and the scrapped match. WWE fans may remember Kingston taking Ali’s place in the Smackdown Elimination Chamber match on February 17, 2019. Kingston’s performance resulted in WWE pushing Kingston to challenge Daniel Bryan and win the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 35 on April 7, 2019.

The WWE could’ve had a natural feud between Kingston and Ali. However, Kingston shared that WWE had different plans. McGeorge has transcribed the interview.

“It was perfect! It was written. You didn’t even have to go out of your way to creatively write anything else, it was perfect! But alas, that’s not the direction that “the office,” I guess, wanted to go in. That’s just kinda the way that it goes! Maybe down the line, we’ll get a chance to revisit that opportunity,” said Kingston.

Why the WWE scrapped Kofi Kingston vs Mustafa Ali

It’s unclear why the WWE decided not to have a feud between Kingston and Ali for Wrestlemania 37. Both superstars wanted the match and looked forward to working with each other. However, the WWE decided to have Kingston with his New Day partner Xavier Woods defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against AJ Styles and Omos at the event.

Kingston praised Ali in the interview for his creativity and wrestling ability. Kingston doesn’t know why but believes it’s part of the business when discussing why the match didn’t happen.

“I was told a few things, and we start working towards those things that we’re told, and then all of a sudden it’s not those things. But that’s really kind of standard fare for us,” said Kingston. He continued, “It was really disappointing, man, because I think he’s so amazing in the ring and such an innovator. He finds ways to do the littlest things in such a different way, but he puts his own spin on it. He has a great mind for the business and a great mind for storytelling.”

i am requesting my release from wwe pic.twitter.com/Q1QP8SA5zV — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 16, 2022

Mustafa Ali Request WWE Release

It seems WWE fans may not see a feud between Kingston and Ali. On Twitter, Ali shared that he requested his release from the WWE. On Twitter, he wrote, “I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”

It’s unclear if WWE will honor Ali’s request.