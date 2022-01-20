Thursday, January 20, 2022
Konnan Recovering Following Heart Surgery

By Chris Stephens
Konnan
(via AEW)

Konnan is back home after having heart surgery recently. He has been dealing with the impacts of a bad bout of COVID-19 last year that has affected his heart and kidneys.

According to comments by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Konnan began having chest pains but first attributed them to having previously fractured his ribs during an AEW appearance last June. After getting checked out, however, doctors discovered a heart issue.

“When he had COVID, which was about a year ago, it really messed up his heart and his kidneys. His kidneys are actually in very bad shape right now,” Meltzer said.

While the surgery corrected the heart issue, he is said to still be dealing with significant kidney problems. Konnan originally had a kidney transplant in 2007. The 58-year-old now requires another kidney transplant.

“The kidney issue is still ongoing. He’s going to need a kidney transplant again. He thinks he has a donor,” Meltzer continued.

“He’s had kidney problems dating back to his original kidney surgery which is a long time back and his body rejected it so he had to take anti-rejection drugs so that messed him up a lot for a long time.”

